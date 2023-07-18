X

Pirates take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates look to end a four-game losing streak when they play the Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (46-48, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-53, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (0-0); Pirates: Mitch Keller (9-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -110, Guardians -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates enter a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians as losers of four straight games.

Pittsburgh has a 41-53 record overall and a 22-25 record in home games. The Pirates are 31-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has gone 22-26 on the road and 46-48 overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .232 for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 12-for-37 with a double over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 14 home runs while slugging .494. Josh Naylor is 17-for-39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .205 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

