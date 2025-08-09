Pirates play the Reds leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Burns (0-3, 6.04 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-10, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -111, Reds -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

Pittsburgh is 50-66 overall and 33-27 at home. The Pirates are 36-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has gone 27-30 in road games and 60-56 overall. The Reds have a 50-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Reds are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has 16 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .208 for the Pirates. Liover Peguero is 7 for 28 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 19 home runs while slugging .474. Tyler Stephenson is 8 for 32 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .263 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Reds: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.