Pirates meet the Reds with 1-0 series lead

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) vs. Cincinnati Reds (0-1)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rich Hill (0-0); Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -148, Pirates +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates meet the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 33-48 record in home games last season. The Reds slugged .372 as a team last season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

Pittsburgh had a 62-100 record overall and a 28-53 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game, including 1.0 home run.

INJURIES: Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

