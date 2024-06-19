Pirates and Reds meet with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (5-2, 3.61 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (8-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -118, Reds -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh has a 35-38 record overall and a 17-18 record at home. The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.97.

Cincinnati is 35-38 overall and 17-19 in road games. The Reds have gone 6-12 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 22 RBI for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 11-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has a .252 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 17 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Spencer Steer is 9-for-38 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.