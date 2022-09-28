Pirates aim to sweep series against the Reds

Pittsburgh is 58-97 overall and 31-46 in home games. The Pirates have a 40-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has gone 29-48 in road games and 60-95 overall. The Reds have a 33-74 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 11-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has a .264 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 17 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs. Oneil Cruz is 10-for-35 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 13 home runs, 31 walks and 74 RBI while hitting .253 for the Reds. Stuart Fairchild is 11-for-28 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Reds: 3-7, .194 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Siani: day-to-day (head), Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Donovan Solano: day-to-day (eye), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.