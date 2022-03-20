Pippen scores 32 as Vanderbilt beats Dayton 70-68 in OT

Kobe Elvis led Dayton (24-11) with 20 points and five assists. DaRon Holmes II added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks and Toumani Camara scored 11.

Robbins, who came out of the game with 13:58 left in regulation, checked in with 1:49 to go in overtime and had two offensive rebounds — the second of which led to a putback that gave the Commodores a 70-68 lead with 39 seconds to go — before bottle-capping a potential winning shot by Elvis in the closing seconds.