Pierre runs for 153 yards, 2 TDs; South Dakota gets first road win against Youngstown State, 27-17

Beau Brungard threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brandan Serrano in the first quarter, and he ran for an 11-yard score early in the second to give the Penguins a 14-0 lead.

The ‘Yotes answered with Aidan Bouman’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Quaron Adams. Pierre's 21-yard TD run tied it 14-all. Andrew Lastovka's 39-yard field goal just before halftime gave the Penguins a 17-14 lead.

Pierre broke loose on a 50-yard touchdown run with 5:10 remaining in the third quarter. Pierre finished with 21 carries to match his career high.

Will Leyland kicked field goals from 23 and 35 yards in the second half for the 'Yotes while Lastovka missed from 51 and 47 yards.

Bouman was 12-of-18 passing for 223 yards.

Brungard completed 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards and added 69 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

