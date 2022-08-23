Pick Six: Critical games dot the schedule as 2022 commences

No. 11 OREGON vs. No. 3 GEORGIA (Atlanta), Sept. 3

The Bulldogs lost five first-round NFL draft choices from last year's team on defense, but they get QB Stetson Bennett back, potentially adding to his remarkable story as a former walk-on who was the MVP in a national championship game victory. The Bulldogs' tendencies, though, are well known by former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who will be making his debut as the Ducks' coach after Mario Cristobal left to take the job at Miami.

No. 13 NORTH CAROLINA STATE at No. 4 CLEMSON, Oct. 1

Last year, the Wolfpack ended an eight-game slide against the Tigers by prevailing 27-21 in double overtime. N.C. State held Clemson to just 214 yards, its lowest total of the season, and the loss eventually helped allow Wake Forest to end the Tigers' six-year stranglehold on the ACC's Atlantic Division title. The Wolfpack has 10 defensive starters back, so Clemson has its work cut out. The programs are picked to finish 1-2 in the division, with Clemson first.

No. 6 TEXAS A&M at No. 1 ALABAMA, Oct. 8

This SEC West showdown might as well be called the "Beef Bowl" after the spicy offseason comments over recruiting between Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. More important, this could be the deciding game in the division race. The coaches say they've buried the hatchet, but the winner may give it a twist. Texas A&M last won the national championship in 1939; the Crimson Tide has six with Saban alone.

No. 14 USC at No. 7 UTAH, Oct. 15

The Trojans' ranking is likely more a tip of the cap to new coach Lincoln Riley after a 4-8 finish last season. Riley used the transfer portal hoping to rebuild the program quickly, bringing in 24 new players. The Utes are intent on seeing returning QB Cam Rising continue to push their ascent after their first Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl appearance. How quickly Riley's new systems take hold will be huge for USC.

No. 12 OKLAHOMA STATE at No. 9 OKLAHOMA, Nov. 19

The Cowboys return 10 offensive starters, including QB Spencer Sanders, to a team that came within an eyelash of the playoff last season. Defense has always seemed a strength and should remain so with Derek Mason taking over as coordinator for Jim Knowles, who took the same spot at Ohio State. The Sooners had their six-year grip on Big 12 titles end last season thanks to a loss to the Cowboys. They hope former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables can get them back on top behind QB Dillon Gabriel, who passed for more than 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns at Central Florida.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks to pass in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game on April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs lost five first-round NFL draft choices from last year's team on defense, but they get Bennett back, potentially adding to his remarkable story as a former walk-on who was the offensive MVP of the national semifinals and national championship victory against the Crimson Tide. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks to pass in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game on April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs lost five first-round NFL draft choices from last year's team on defense, but they get Bennett back, potentially adding to his remarkable story as a former walk-on who was the offensive MVP of the national semifinals and national championship victory against the Crimson Tide. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Oct. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. USC plays at Utah on Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption FILE - Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Oct. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. USC plays at Utah on Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Texas A&M students celebrate with Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes (34) as they packed Kyle Field after upsetting Alabama 38-41 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. The “Beef Bowl,” which draws from comments Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban made about each other over concerns about NIL after Fisher brought in one of the top recruiting classes in history. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft Combined Shape Caption FILE - Texas A&M students celebrate with Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes (34) as they packed Kyle Field after upsetting Alabama 38-41 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. The “Beef Bowl,” which draws from comments Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban made about each other over concerns about NIL after Fisher brought in one of the top recruiting classes in history. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws during an NCAA college football practice on Aug. 8, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Gabriel threw 32 touchdown passes and ranked second among all FBS players with 373.9 yards of total offense per game for UCF in 2020, but he played just three games in 2021 before a broken clavicle knocked him out for the remainder of the season. Gabriel now takes over at Oklahoma, which has playing time available at quarterback. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki Combined Shape Caption FILE - Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws during an NCAA college football practice on Aug. 8, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Gabriel threw 32 touchdown passes and ranked second among all FBS players with 373.9 yards of total offense per game for UCF in 2020, but he played just three games in 2021 before a broken clavicle knocked him out for the remainder of the season. Gabriel now takes over at Oklahoma, which has playing time available at quarterback. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki