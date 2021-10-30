Phoenix and Cleveland meet for non-conference showdown

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall a season ago while going 9-27 on the road. The Cavaliers shot 45% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Kevin Pangos: out (personal), Isaac Okoro: out (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.