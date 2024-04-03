Phillies meet the Reds after Harper's 3-home run game

The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Cincinnati Reds after Bryce Harper hit three home runs against the Reds on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
Cincinnati Reds (3-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-3)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Frankie Montas (1-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, four strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -188, Reds +157; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Philadelphia had a 90-72 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Phillies slugged .438 with a .327 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

Cincinnati went 82-80 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Reds pitching staff had a 4.83 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

