Phillies look to sweep 3-game series over the Reds

Cincinnati has a 25-36 record in home games and a 45-70 record overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Philadelphia is 65-51 overall and 33-25 in road games. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.73 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 30 extra base hits (18 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Jake Fraley is 11-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles, 34 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .211 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 15-for-39 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .285 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (hamstring), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (leg), Corey Knebel: 15-Day IL (lat), Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (calf), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.