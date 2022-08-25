springfield-news-sun logo
X

Phillies host the Reds, aim to continue home win streak

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Phillies, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (48-74, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-55, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Justin Dunn (1-1, 6.08 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-10, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -331, Reds +260; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Philadelphia has gone 36-29 at home and 69-55 overall. The Phillies are 51-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has gone 22-38 on the road and 48-74 overall. The Reds are 34-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Phillies hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 21 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-44 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 RBI for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 9-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .293 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Reds: 4-6, .268 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (calf), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Senior complex in Clark County enters second construction phase
2
Kings Island seeking workers for Halloween Haunt
3
PHOTOS: Springfield students return to school
4
First day at Springfield schools is ‘much needed rejuvenation’
5
Winetasting event will support restoration of Buchwalter House
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top