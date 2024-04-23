Phillies bring 7-game win streak into game against the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (1-2, 2.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (1-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -126, Reds +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to continue a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 12-10 overall and 7-6 in home games. The Reds have a 5-8 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Philadelphia has a 5-2 record in road games and a 15-8 record overall. The Phillies have hit 27 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has a .295 batting average to lead the Reds, and has six doubles, a triple and three home runs. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 10-for-40 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has five doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 17-for-43 with six doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .190 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .263 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan India: day-to-day (illness), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (illness), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.