Phillies and Guardians meet in series rubber match

Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians (62-42, first in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (65-39, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Joey Cantillo (0-0); Phillies: Kolby Allard (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -144, Guardians +122; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Philadelphia has gone 38-17 at home and 65-39 overall. The Phillies have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .328.

Cleveland has gone 29-27 in road games and 62-42 overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .395.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 22 doubles and 24 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-38 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 24 home runs while slugging .509. Jhonkensy Noel is 5-for-27 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: day-to-day (ankle), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

