springfield-news-sun logo
X

Philadelphia Union take shutout streak into matchup against the Columbus Crew

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Union come into a matchup with the Columbus Crew after notching three straight shutout wins

Columbus Crew (2-1-2) vs. Philadelphia Union (4-0-1)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -101, Columbus +269, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union head into a matchup with the Columbus Crew after securing three straight shutout wins.

The Union put together a 14-8-12 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 12-4-4 in home matches. The Union scored 48 goals and had a goal differential of +13 last season.

The Crew compiled a 13-13-8 record overall in 2021 while finishing 3-9-5 in road matches. The Crew averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Mikael Uhre (injured), Stuart Findlay (injured).

Crew: Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Isaiah Parente (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Clark State names new director of conference services for Hollenbeck...
2
Comedy show, egg hunt among events around Clark and Champaign counties...
3
Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers
4
Man charged in connection to deadly Springfield shooting
5
Safari, Sky Ride, Vortex and more: Multiple Kings Island owners brought...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top