Philadelphia beats Cincinnati 2-0, moves into 2nd in East

3 minutes ago
Daniel Gazdag and Paxten Aaronson scored and the Philadelphia Union beat Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday night to move into a second-place tie in the Eastern Conference

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag and Paxten Aaronson scored and the Philadelphia Union beat Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday night to move into a second-place tie in the Eastern Conference.

Gazdag scored in 11th minute when Olivier Mbaizo’s shot skimmed of his head. Aaronson connected in the 53rd minute to help the Union (14-8-11) win their fifth straight home match, a team-record fourth without allowing a goal.

Andre Blake made two saves for his 13th shutout of the season.

Cincinnati (4-21-8) has lost five of six meetings with Philadelphia.

