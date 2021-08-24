PGA Tour postseason heads to Caves Valley near Baltimore

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

FedEx Cup leader: Tony Finau.

Last week: Tony Finau won The Northern Trust.

Notes: This is the first PGA Tour event in the Baltimore area since the former Eastern Open Invitational in 1962, won by Doug Ford at Mt. Pleasant Municipal. He earned $5,300. ... The top 30 in the FedEx Cup advance to East Lake in Atlanta for the Tour Championship. ... Patrick Reed withdrew from the second straight postseason event, this time while recovering from bilateral pneumonia. He is likely to fall out of the top 30. ... Louis Oosthuizen sat out last week to rest a sore neck and dropped only three spots to No. 11. ... Caves Valley has hosted a U.S. Senior Open, a PGA Tour Champions event and the International Crown on the LPGA Tour. ... PGA champion Phil Mickelson missed the cut last week and narrowly held on to the 70th spot among players to advance. Only eight players have won a major and failed to advance to the Tour Championship since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. That includes Tiger Woods in 2008, who did not play after June because of knee surgery. ... This is the final week for Americans to earn one of six automatic spots for the Ryder Cup. Tony Finau moved to No. 6 in the standings with his victory in The Northern Trust. ... Jon Rahm won last year at Olympia Fields. ... The Western Golf Association is moving the BMW Championship next year to Wilmington Country Club in Delaware.

Next week: Tour Championship.

EUROPEAN TOUR

OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS

Site: Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Course: Crans-sur-Sierre GC. Yardage: 6,848. Par: 70.

Prize money: 2 million euros ($2.349 million). Winner's share: 333,333 euros.

Television: Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, midnight to 2:45 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sebastian Soderberg (2019).

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Johannes Veerman won the Czech Masters.

Notes: The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... The field includes British Open champions Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson, along with former Masters champion Danny Willett and two-time major winner Martin Kaymer. ... Including the majors and World Golf Championships, Johannes Veerman's victory in the Czech Masters gave the Americans seven wins on the official European Tour schedule this year, most of any country. South Africa is next with five. ... The field includes Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini, the Olympic silver medalist. ... This is the 50-year anniversary of the tournament. Seve Ballesteros was a three-time winner. ... The tournament has 10 major champions on its list of winners, which includes Nick Price and Craig Stadler, the only American winner. ... Europe has three tournaments remaining before qualifying ends for the Ryder Cup.

Next week: Italian Open.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

THE ALLY CHALLENGE

Site: Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Course: Warwick Hills Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,085. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jim Furyk.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.

Last week: Rod Pampling won the Boeing Classic.

Notes: Jim Furyk won last year in his PGA Tour Champions debut. ... Warwick Hills was the former site of the Buick Open on the PGA Tour, last played in 2007. Among past champions in the field for The Ally Challenge are Furyk, Vijay Singh, Kenny Perry, Rocco Mediate, Tom Pernice Jr., Billy Mayfair, Fred Couples, Larry Mize and Scott Verplank. ... Furyk is within $14,000 of Jerry Kelly's lead in the Charles Schwab Cup. ... Rod Pampling last week became the sixth Australian to win on the PGA Tour Champions. Kelly has held the top spot for the last seven weeks. ... Kelly has finished in the top 10 in half of his 28 starts in the double season on the PGA Tour Champions. He won at Warwick Hills two years ago. ... Bernhard Langer turns 64 on the first day of the tournament. ... Retief Goosen returns to competition for the first time since the U.S. Senior Open on July 11. He was runner-up at Warwick Hills last year.

Next tournament: Ascension Charity Classic on Sept. 10-12.

KORN FERRY TOUR

NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OPEN

Site: Columbus, Ohio.

Course: Ohio State University GC (Scarlet). Yardage: 7,444. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner's share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Curtis Luck.

Points leader: Stephan Jaeger.

Last week: Greyson Sigg won the Albertsons Boise Open.

Next week: Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

USGA AND ROYAL & ANCIENT

CURTIS CUP

Site: Conwy, Wales.

Course: Conwy GC.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 4:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: United States.

Last time: The U.S. swept the singles matches in a 17-3 victory at Quaker Ridge.

Series: United States leads, 29-8-3.

GB&I team: Hannah Darling, Louise Duncan, Annabell Fuller, Charlotte Heath, Caley McGinty, Emily Toy, Lauren Walsh, Annabel Wilson.

U.S. team: Jensen Castle, Allisen Corpuz, Rachel Heck, Gina Kim, Corrie Kuehn, Brooke Matthews, Emilia Migliaccio, Rose Zhang.

Next year: Merion GC.

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Anna Nordqvist won the Women's British Open.

Next week: Solheim Cup.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

OTHER TOURS

