P&G ups sales outlook but higher costs hit 2Q profits

The results were slightly above Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The company said that beauty products increased on average by 9%, while fabric and home care saw increases of 13%.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $20.77 billion in the period, down 1% from $20.95 billion in the year-ago period. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.61 billion.

The company said it projects total sales for the current fiscal year to range between unchanged and a 1% drop, up from its previous forecast of a 1% to 3% decline. The company maintained its full-year earnings outlook but said it could be at the lower end of guidance because of higher commodity and material costs.

In premarket trading, shares slipped nearly 2% to $142.80.

