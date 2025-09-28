Perry's 2 touchdowns, Mia Agee's punt block return spark Miami (Ohio) in 38-0 rout over Lindenwood

Perry had three receptions for 122 yards, with a 33-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 66-yard score in the third.

Henry Hesson was 13 of 22 for 208 yards and the two touchdown connections to Perry.

Kenny Tracy racked up 122 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Miami (1-3). Jordan Brunson also had a rushing touchdown.

Silas Walters and Eli Coppess both picked off Nate Glantz, who was 9 of 25 for 87 yards passing for Lindenwood (2-3).

