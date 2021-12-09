Perry, Stetson host Ohio

Ohio (6-2) vs. Stetson (2-5)
Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Mark Sears and Ohio will take on Rob Perry and Stetson. The sophomore Sears has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 15 over his last five games. Perry, a junior, is averaging 14 points over the last five games.
SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Perry has averaged 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Hatters. Complementing Perry is Chase Johnston, who is putting up 13 points per game. The Bobcats are led by Sears, who is averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and four assists.MIGHTY MARK: Sears has connected on 47.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He's also made 83.9 percent of his foul shots this season.
SHARING THE BURDEN: Ohio is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-2 when fewer than four Bobcats players score in double-figures.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hatters. Stetson has 36 assists on 74 field goals (48.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Ohio has assists on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-best rate in the nation. The Stetson defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 305th among Division I teams).
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com