Perry leads Cincinnati against West Virginia after 24-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts West Virginia after Mya Perry scored 24 points in Cincinnati's 63-59 win against the UCF Knights.

The Bearcats have gone 4-6 at home. Cincinnati has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 4-2 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Cincinnati is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.7% West Virginia allows to opponents. West Virginia has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The Bearcats and Mountaineers match up Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 18.2 points and 1.9 steals. Caliyah DeVillasee is shooting 44.4% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Sydney Shaw is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 12.6 points and 2.5 steals. Jordan Harrison is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 13.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.