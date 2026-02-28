Perry leads Cincinnati against No. 17 West Virginia after 27-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on No. 17 West Virginia after Mya Perry scored 27 points in Cincinnati's 83-70 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Mountaineers have gone 13-3 in home games. West Virginia ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Carter McCray averaging 2.5.

The Bearcats have gone 6-11 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

West Virginia averages 76.6 points, 5.4 more per game than the 71.2 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than West Virginia allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. West Virginia won the last matchup 84-76 on Jan. 18. Kierra Wheeler scored 17 points points to help lead the Mountaineers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Harrison is averaging 12.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals for the Mountaineers. Gia Cooke is averaging 15.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 36.2% over the last 10 games.

Perry is averaging 17.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Bearcats. Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.