Perkins leads Villanova against Xavier after 20-point showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Xavier after Tyler Perkins scored 20 points in Villanova's 76-57 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats have gone 12-3 in home games. Villanova is 20-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

The Musketeers are 6-13 in Big East play. Xavier has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Villanova averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Xavier allows. Xavier has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Villanova won 92-89 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Acaden Lewis led Villanova with 21 points, and Tre Carroll led Xavier with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Perkins is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jovan Milicevic is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 12 points. Carroll is averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 78.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.