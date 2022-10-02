springfield-news-sun logo
Perez leads Royals against the Guardians following 4-hit performance

By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians after Salvador Pérez had four hits against the Guardians on Saturday

Kansas City Royals (64-93, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (89-69, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Max Castillo (0-1, 4.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (12-8, 2.91 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -229, Royals +189; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians after Salvador Perez had four hits on Saturday in a 7-1 win over the Guardians.

Cleveland has an 89-69 record overall and a 43-34 record at home. The Guardians have a 28-17 record in games decided by one run.

Kansas City has gone 25-51 on the road and 64-93 overall. The Royals have a 40-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 16th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 9-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 24 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .301 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 10-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Perez leads Kansas City with 23 home runs while slugging .465. Drew Waters is 8-for-21 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .245 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

