Peppler and Milwaukee host Youngstown State

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Youngstown State after Kamy Peppler scored 20 points in Milwaukee's 58-52 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Panthers have gone 3-8 in home games. Milwaukee is 0-5 in one-possession games.

The Penguins are 4-9 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State is sixth in the Horizon with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 4.1.

Milwaukee averages 62.0 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 61.2 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 58.7 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 69.3 Milwaukee allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Penguins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacee Baumhower is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Peppler is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jewel Watkins is shooting 35.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Penguins. Malia Magestro is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Penguins: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.