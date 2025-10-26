Penn State visits No. 1 Ohio State in Big Ten matchup

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 431.4 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 279.7 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 151.7 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 36.4 points per game (21st)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 216.9 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 131.3 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 85.6 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 5.9 points per game (1st)

Penn State Offense

Overall: 355.0 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 185.4 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 169.6 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (36th)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 303.7 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 145.0 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 158.7 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 19.4 points per game (29th)

Penn State ranks 55th in third down percentage, converting 41.4% of the time. Ohio State ranks 1st on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 21.1%.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Ohio State is 12th in the FBS averaging 37.0 penalty yards per game, and Penn State ranks 6th with a 31.3-yard average.

Ohio State leads the FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 46.2% of red zone trips.

Penn State is 118th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:59, compared to Ohio State's 16th-ranked average of 32:37.

Team leaders

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 1,872 yards, 19 TDs, 3 INTs, 80.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 433 yards on 68 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 602 yards on 49 catches, 7 TDs

Penn State

Passing: Drew Allar, 1,100 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaytron Allen, 612 yards on 98 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Devonte Ross, 255 yards on 18 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 34-0 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Sayin led Ohio State with 393 yards on 36-of-42 passing (85.7%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Isaiah West carried the ball nine times for 55 yards. Carnell Tate had six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Penn State lost 25-24 to Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 18. Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 93 yards on 15-of-28 attempts (53.6%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Allen had 145 rushing yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns, adding three receptions for seven yards. Trebor Pena had three receptions for 19 yards.

Next game

Ohio State plays at Purdue on Nov. 8. Penn State hosts No. 2 Indiana on Nov. 8.