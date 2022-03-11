Penn State rallies to beat Ohio State in Big Ten tournament

E.J. Liddell scored 25 points to lead the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham added 16 points and Brunk had 10.
Liddell scored 10 points with two 3-pointers as Ohio State opened the game with a 20-7 run and led 33-24 at the break. The Buckeyes stretched it to 37-26 with 18:49 remaining.
Penn State forward John Harrar (21) scores a layup and is fouled by Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) during an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
Penn State forward John Harrar (21) scores a layup and is fouled by Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) during an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
Penn State guard Sam Sessoms (12) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
Penn State guard Sam Sessoms (12) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) shoots a free throw against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) shoots a free throw against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots over Ohio State guard Jimmy Sotos (1) during an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots over Ohio State guard Jimmy Sotos (1) during an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) talks with his teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) talks with his teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Penn State guard Sam Sessoms dribbles past Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler (55) as Penn State forward John Harrar (21) sets a screen during an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
Penn State guard Sam Sessoms dribbles past Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler (55) as Penn State forward John Harrar (21) sets a screen during an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles during an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles during an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State in the Big Ten Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)
