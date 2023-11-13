Penguins visit the Blue Jackets following Karlsson's 2-goal showing

Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Erik Karlsson's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Penguins' 4-0 win.

Columbus is 4-7-4 overall with a 1-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets are 1-2-2 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Pittsburgh is 7-6 overall and 1-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have a +12 scoring differential, with 46 total goals scored and 34 allowed.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Danforth has scored four goals with two assists for the Blue Jackets. Sean Kuraly has four goals over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has scored seven goals with eight assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 1-5-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

Penguins: John Ludvig: out (concussion), Mark Pysyk: out (lower-body), Will Butcher: out (undisclosed), Alex Nedeljkovic: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.