Penguins host the Blue Jackets following Kapanen's hat trick

The teams match up Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Penguins won the last matchup 6-3. Kapanen scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickard Rakell has scored 10 goals with five assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has seven goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Sean Kuraly has scored six goals with three assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Kris Letang: out (illness).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

