Penalty reduced for man who took leaf blower from garage

Bertram was soon arrested and was convicted of burglary. He appealed the jury's verdict to the Fourth District Court of Appeals, which affirmed the decision, then appealed the case to the state supreme court.

In the decision written by Justice Michael Donnelly, the Supreme Court noted that the lower courts determined Bertram engaged in stealth and deception because he calmly and silently walked by the homeowner, giving no indication that he intended to steal anything.

Donnelly though, wrote that the evidence “utterly failed to establish” that Bertram engaged in any “secret, sly, or clandestine conduct,” which must be proven to convict someone of burglary.

Besides vacating the burglary conviction and prison term, the justices also vacated a 491-day sentence Bertram received for violating his probation in an unrelated case. They noted a prison term for violating probation can only be imposed for committing a felony, and in this case that matter was vacated.