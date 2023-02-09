Pelicans face the Cavaliers on 3-game win streak

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 16 the Cavaliers won 113-103 led by 30 points from Darius Garland, while CJ McCollum scored 25 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 21.3 points and 5.9 assists. Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 58.8% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.8 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 111.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Dyson Daniels: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Darius Garland: out (thumb), Donovan Mitchell: out (groin), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.