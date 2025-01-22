Pearson, Hernandez lead Ball State over Central Michigan 82-80

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 16 points to lead Ball State and Jeremiah Hernandez made three free throws with 4.2 seconds left as the Cardinals took down Central Michigan 82-80 on Tuesday night.

Pearson also contributed five rebounds for the Cardinals (9-9, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Hernandez scored 15 points while going 4 of 8 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Payton Sparks shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.