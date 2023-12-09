Payton's 18 lead Kent State past Cleveland State 83-77

The Vikings (6-5) were led in scoring by Tristan Enaruna, who finished with 22 points. Cleveland State also got 16 points, six rebounds and two steals from Tujautae Williams. Dylan Arnett also put up 12 points and two steals.

Cleveland State visits Bradley on Friday.

Kent State plays Thursday against Oregon on the road,

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.