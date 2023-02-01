X
Dark Mode Toggle

Payton's 18 lead Kent State past Central Michigan 81-69

news
1 hour ago
Led by Chris Payton's 18 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas 81-69 on Tuesday night

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Chris Payton scored 18 points as Kent State beat Central Michigan 81-69 on Tuesday night.

Payton had 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Golden Flashes (18-4, 8-1 Mid-American Conference). Sincere Carry scored 13 points and added six assists. Giovanni Santiago was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Markus Harding finished with 22 points for the Chippewas (8-14, 3-6). Reggie Bass added 16 points, seven assists and three steals for Central Michigan. In addition, Brian Taylor finished with 16 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Enjoy Clark County’s Night in Nashville to support Imagination Library
2
Clark County Pet of the Week
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
These 16 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top