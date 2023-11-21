Payton scores 23 in Kent State's 79-72 win against Fordham in the Paradise Jam

Led by Chris Payton's 23 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Fordham Rams 79-72 in the Paradise Jam
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Chris Payton's 23 points helped Kent State defeat Fordham 79-72 on Monday night in the Paradise Jam.

Payton had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Flashes (4-2). Jalen Sullinger scored 12 points and added four steals. VonCameron Davis had 10 points.

Japhet Medor finished with 18 points and three steals for the Rams (2-3). Joshua Rivera added 14 points and seven rebounds for Fordham. Will Richardson also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

