Paveletzke scores 22 as Ohio downs Marshall 88-81

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke's 22 points helped Ohio defeat Marshall 88-81 on Saturday.
Paveletzke shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (3-6). Aidan Hadaway added 19 points, shooting 4 for 7 from distance, and 11 rebounds.Javan Simmons scored 13.
Noah Otshudi led the Thundering Herd (5-4) with 21 points. Wyatt Fricks added 18 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Speer finished with 13 points and five assists.
Ohio took the lead for good with 8:46 to go in the first half. The score was 40-34 at halftime, with Hadaway racking up 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Documentary highlights housing, evictions struggles
2
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live’ to bring Peanuts characters to life
3
Column: Western Clark County gears up for Christmas
4
Looking for Santa? Jolly Old St. Nicholas will have multiple...
5
Blue Envelope Program to be introduced in Clark County Saturday