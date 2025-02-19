Paveletzke, Mitchell lead Ohio over Central Michigan 84-82

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke scored 22 points and Shereef Mitchell made two free throws with 16 seconds remaining as Ohio defeated Central Michigan 84-82 on Tuesday night.

Paveletzke also contributed six rebounds for the Bobcats (14-12, 8-5 Mid-American Conference). AJ Brown scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Mitchell shot 5 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 18 points.