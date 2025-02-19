Paveletzke, Mitchell lead Ohio over Central Michigan 84-82

Jackson Paveletzke scored 22 points to lead the Ohio Bobcats and Shereef Mitchell secured the victory with a free throw with 16 seconds remaining as the Bobcats knocked off the Central Michigan Chippewas 84-82 on Tuesday night
news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
X

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke scored 22 points and Shereef Mitchell made two free throws with 16 seconds remaining as Ohio defeated Central Michigan 84-82 on Tuesday night.

Paveletzke also contributed six rebounds for the Bobcats (14-12, 8-5 Mid-American Conference). AJ Brown scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Mitchell shot 5 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Jakobi Heady finished with 35 points for the Chippewas (11-15, 4-9). Ugnius Jarusevicius added 25 points and six rebounds.

Paveletzke put up 20 points in the second half.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Ohio hosts Akron and Central Michigan travels to play Western Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Helping picky eaters doesn’t have to mean annoying mom in the kitchen
2
New Carlisle tax levy not certified for May ballot
3
Springfield starts tax agreement with Topre for business growth
4
Bills would exempt Gold Star families from property taxes, create tax...
5
2 New Carlisle housing developments expected to begin building in...