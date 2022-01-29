Hamburger icon
Patton lifts Cleveland St. over Wright St. 71-67

Torrey Patton had a season-high 25 points as Cleveland State edged Wright State 71-67

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Torrey Patton had a season-high 25 points as Cleveland State edged Wright State 71-67 on Friday night.

D'Moi Hodge had 13 points for Cleveland State (14-4, 10-1 Horizon League), which won its fourth straight game. Tre Gomillion added 12 points. Broc Finstuen had seven rebounds.

The Vikings forced a season-high 26 turnovers.

Tanner Holden had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (11-10, 8-4). Trey Calvin added 21 points and six rebounds. Grant Basile had five steals.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Raiders for the season. Cleveland State defeated Wright State 85-75 on Dec. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

