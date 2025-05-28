Patrick Schulte to miss US matches because of oblique injury

Brady, who has not played for the national team, joins goalkeepers Matt Turner, Zack Steffen and Matt Freese on the U.S. roster.

Steffen hasn't played for Colorado since May 14 because of an oblique injury.

The U.S. plays Turkey on June 7 at East Hartford, Connecticut, and Switzerland three days later at Nashville, Tennessee, then meets Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia and Haiti in the first round of the Gold Cup.

