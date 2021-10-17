Patrick Laine scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Kraken 2-1

Robinson pulled Columbus even at 10:07 of the third, scoring high over Grubauer. Gregory Hofmann picked up the assist, his first NHL point.

In the 3-on-3 overtime, Laine fired a laser from the right circle, giving Columbus its first overtime win on the season.

“It felt awesome," Laine said. "It’s always nice to get the OT winner, but here seeing the fans for the first time when I score like this, it was a good feeling.”

Grubauer, a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2020-21, started his third straight game since heading West from the Colorado Avalanche.

“Obviously it’s not the result we wanted," Tanev said. “These are important points early on in the season. You take some good away from that game. There’s some stuff we didn’t like, but at the end of the day we come out here and get as many points as we can.

“Ultimately it’s a learning experience for our group, and we’ll be moving on from this.”

UP NEXT

Seattle plays at Philadelphia on Monday.

Columbus plays at Detroit on Tuesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer, left, stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, right, reaches for the puck in front of Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, left, and forward Brandon Tanev during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist, left, passes in front of Seattle Kraken defenseman Haydn Fleury during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson, right, scores a goal past Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Blue Jackets won 2-1 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, center, makes a stop in front of Seattle Kraken forward Ryan Donato, left, and Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Blue Jackets won 2-1 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic, center, reaches for the puck between Seattle Kraken defensemen Haydn Fleury, left, and Jeremy Lauzon during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon