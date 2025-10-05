Pasalic scores a goal, Gallese has 6 saves for Orlando City in 1-1 tie with Crew

Columbus (13-8-12) is winless in four straight and has one victory in its last nine games.

Andrés Herrera, on the counter-attack, put away a one-touch finish off a low cross played by Lassi Lappalainen to open the scoring in the 32nd minute.

Pasalic put away the rebound of a shot from outside the area by Luis Muriel that was parried by goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. Pasalic's first-touch finish from point-blank range made it 1-1 in the 34th.

Orlando City's Joran Gerbet went down with an apparent knee injury and was replaced by Kyle Smith in the fifth minute.

Orlando beat the Crew 3-1 on July 25.

