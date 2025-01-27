Parrish and Ohio State host Iowa

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -8; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays Iowa after Micah Parrish scored 22 points in Ohio State's 73-70 win against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-4 at home. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 79.7 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are 4-5 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio State averages 79.7 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 78.4 Iowa allows. Iowa scores 15.5 more points per game (86.8) than Ohio State gives up to opponents (71.3).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Mobley Jr. is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 12.3 points. Bruce Thornton is averaging 17.8 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Brock Harding is averaging 9.5 points, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.