Panthers visit the Blue Jackets after Tkachuk's hat trick

The matchup Saturday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has scored 19 goals with 50 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 20 goals and 48 assists for the Panthers. Tkachuk has 10 goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up five goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Mathieu Olivier: out (leg), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (triceps), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (leg), Adam Boqvist: day to day (illness), Erik Gudbranson: out for season (shoulder).

Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (undisclosed).

