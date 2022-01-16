Panthers remain red-hot, roll past Blue Jackets 9-2

It was 4-0 after one period, 6-0 after two and the flurry never stopped. The Panthers had scored at least nine goals in goal game exactly once in their first 2,193 contests — a 10-5 win over Boston on Nov. 26, 1997.

They’ve now done it twice in their last eight games, Saturday’s win preceded by a 9-3 rout of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 30.

STREAKING

Florida has won six consecutive home games by at least three goals, extending the longest such streak in franchise history. Boston had a six-game streak of three-goal home wins last season, but before that, the most recent one had been by Philadelphia late in the 1995-96 season.

NOTES: It was the second time Columbus has given up at least six goals in a game against Florida. The other was a 7-6 Blue Jackets overtime win on March 9, 2001. ... The Panthers will finish with a winning home record for a fifth consecutive season, something the franchise has done only once before. ... Weegar’s other four-point game (1-3-4) against Carolina on April 24, 2021.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Visit Philadelphia on Thursday, the first meeting between those clubs this season.

Panthers: Visit Calgary on Tuesday, the start of a five-game road trip through western Canada and the debut game in Seattle.

Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) attempts a shot at Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Liam Foudy (19) and Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, right, battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) attempts a shot at Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) and center Alexandre Texier (42) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)