Panel rejects bid to demolish Wright Brothers' 1st bike shop

The city wants to tear down the site because the building has deteriorated to a point where it can no longer be maintained and redeveloped, the Dayton Daily News reported. Commission members agreed Friday that most of the building should be demolished, but they recommended the city re-advertise the property and encourage its renovation in a way that preserves the historic façade.

Preservation groups had opposed the city's plan. They argued that keeping the building’s façade and incorporating it into a redevelopment project would make the project eligible for historic tax credits.