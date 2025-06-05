Pampers maker Procter & Gamble to cut up to 7,000 jobs under tariff, consumer uncertainty pressure

Breaking: Alert: Beef from Whole Foods may be contaminated with E. coli

Procter & Gamble will cut up to 7,000 jobs, or approximately 6% of its global workforce, over the next two years as the maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers wrestles with tariff-related costs and customers who have grown anxious about the economy
FILE - Proctor & Gamble headquarters complex is seen in downtown Cincinnati, Thursday, July 9, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE - Proctor & Gamble headquarters complex is seen in downtown Cincinnati, Thursday, July 9, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
2 minutes ago
The job cuts, announced at the Deutsche Bank Consumer Conference in Paris on Thursday, make up about 15% of its current non-manufacturing workforce, said Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten.

“This restructuring program is an important step toward ensuring our ability to deliver our long-term algorithm over the coming two to three years,” Schulten said. “It does not, however, remove the near-term challenges that we currently face.”

Procter & Gamble, based in Cincinnati, had approximately 108,000 employees worldwide in June 2024.

The cuts are part of a broader restructuring program. Procter & Gamble will also end sales of some of its products in certain markets. Procter & Gamble said it will provide more details about that in July.

