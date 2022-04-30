Palacios' go-ahead double in 9th leads Guardians over A's

Nick Sandlin (1-1) retired three batters. Emmanuel Clase worked around a two-out double by Elvis Andrus in the ninth for his fourth save.

The Guardians are 2-7 on their 10-game road trip.

Sheldon Neuse homered for the A’s. Oakland, which turned a season-high four double plays, has lost five of seven.

STARTING WELL

Bieber allowed seven hits, striking out seven and walking one. Irvin allowed one run in six innings with four strikeouts. The left-hander has a 1.13 ERA over his last three appearances.

ROSTER MOVES

The A’s claimed RHP Domingo Tapia off waivers from the Royals and assigned him to Triple-A Las Vegas. Tapia went 4-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 34 appearances last season with Kansas City and Seattle. Outfielder Mickey McDonald was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: INF Yu Chang (COVID-19 injured list) had a single in two at-bats with Double-A Akron in the first game of his rehabilitation stint.

Athletics: Tony Kemp was in the lineup after leaving Friday’s game shortly after getting hit in the shoulder by a pitch. … RHP Lou Trivino (COVID-19 IL) will make a rehab appearance with Single-A Stockton on Sunday. … OF Ramón Laureano has been held out of the past few games with Las Vegas because of soreness resulting from sleeping issues. Laureano is serving the final days of an MLB suspension and is eligible to return May 8.

UP NEXT

The A’s plan to activate RHP James Kaprielian (0-0, 0.00 ERA) off the injured list to make his season debut in the series finale Sunday. Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (0-2, 3.71) has allowed five earned runs over his previous 10 innings.

Cleveland Guardians' Richie Palacios, right, hits a two-run double in front of Oakland Athletics catcher Austin Allen, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller, left, slides safely home as Oakland Athletics catcher Austin Allen, right, waits for the throw on a double hit by Richie Palacios during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Oakland Athletics center fielder Cristian Pache (20) cannot reach a double hit by Cleveland Guardians' Richie Palacios during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Kirby Snead (54) throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Mercado (35) is tagged out by Oakland Athletics Kevin Smith, left, on a steal-attempt during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)