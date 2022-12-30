Pageau, Barzal lead Islanders past struggling Blue Jackets

Barzal connected on the power play at 16:39 of the second. Pageau prevented the Blue Jackets from clearing the zone and Brock Nelson delivered a cross-ice pass to set up Barzal.

Marcus Bjork fired a shot from the point that deflected off Bemstrom in the final minute of play, spoiling Sorokin's shutout bid.

WORTH NOTING

Ross Johnston dressed for the Islanders for the first time since Nov. 29 with six regulars out of the lineup.

POWER PLAY DROUGHT SNAPPED

The Islanders went 1 for 3 on the power play, snapping a streak of 27 straight attempts without a power-play goal.

MILESTONE GAME

Islanders forward Casey Cizikas skated in his 700th game. The 31-year-old forward has spent his entire 12-year career with New York.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, beginning a four-game West Coast road trip.

Blue Jackets: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

