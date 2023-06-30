Padres take on the Reds looking to end road slide

San Diego Padres (37-44, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-38, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (3-4, 4.01 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-6, 7.17 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -139, Reds +116; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they face the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 43-38 overall and 21-20 at home. The Reds have a 26-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has gone 17-22 on the road and 37-44 overall. The Padres have hit 95 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 33 extra base hits (19 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs). Jake Fraley is 10-for-30 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 15 home runs while slugging .518. Ha-Seong Kim is 14-for-40 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .271 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 2-8, .264 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Yu Darvish: day-to-day (illness), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.