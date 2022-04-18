Padres start 3-game series with the Reds

San Diego went 79-83 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Padres pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.4 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Cincinnati has a 0-2 record in home games and a 2-8 record overall. The Reds are 0-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with three home runs while slugging .567. Jorge Alfaro is 4-for-15 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson leads Cincinnati with two home runs while slugging .481. Brandon Drury is 5-for-18 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 2-8, .180 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: day-to-day (thumb), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Reds: Daniel Duarte: 10-Day IL (elbow), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan India: day-to-day (hamstring), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.